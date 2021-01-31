Insecurity: FG must ensure arrest, prosecution of killer herdsmen –Ejiofor

As part of measures to tackle the worsening security situation in the country, the Federal Government has been tasked on the urgent need to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of suspected killer herders unleashing mayhem on citizens.

A retired State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, gave the charge in a telephone conversation with Sunday Telegraph.

Ejiofor, who spoke against the backdrop of violent activities of herders in parts of the country, regretted that not much was being done in terms of arrest and prosecution of the suspects, who not only kidnap and collect ransom from victims’ families, but kill and maim, in some instances.

Specifically, he said those perpetrating the heinous acts must be identified, including their sponsors, to serve as deterrence.

“First of all, we should be able to distinguish these criminals, who they are not herders, which government has also agreed that these are not herders, but came from outside the country. “So, we must first of all try to identify who they are, why are they in Nigeria to be doing what they are doing? Have they come to colonise us, or who are their sponsors.

“It’s only when you identify a problem, that you can offer solutions,” the ex-director said. Asked how they will be identified, he answered: “The best way to identify the problem is to acknowledge that arrests are not being made.

“So, there must be constant efforts on part of government to ensure that these people carrying out these dastardly acts are arrested and prosecuted. “But, you hardly hear of arrests being made.

And, they don’t only collect money; they go about showing cruelty as if they are not human beings, to instil fear. “So, it is a big challenge, and I think the earlier the government does that, the better.”

He added that: “Police should step up their activities. And I believe too that this change in the hierarchy of the Armed Forces will bring a different approach in terms of strategy, and it must also be driven by technology.”

