News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG must ensure arrest, prosecution of killer herdsmen –Ejiofor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

As part of measures to tackle the worsening security situation in the country, the Federal Government has been tasked on the urgent need to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of suspected killer herders unleashing mayhem on citizens.

 

A retired State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, gave the charge in a telephone conversation with Sunday Telegraph.

 

Ejiofor, who spoke against the backdrop of violent activities of herders in parts of the country, regretted that not much was being done in terms of arrest and prosecution of the suspects, who not only kidnap and collect ransom from victims’ families, but kill and maim, in some instances.

 

Specifically, he said those perpetrating the heinous acts must be identified, including their sponsors, to serve as deterrence.

 

“First of all, we should be able to distinguish these criminals, who they are not herders, which government has also agreed that these are not herders, but came from outside the country. “So, we must first of all try to identify who they are, why are they in Nigeria to be doing what they are doing? Have they come to colonise us, or who are their sponsors.

 

“It’s only when you identify a problem, that you can offer solutions,” the ex-director said. Asked how they will be identified, he answered: “The best way to identify the problem is to acknowledge that arrests are not being made.

 

“So, there must be constant efforts on part of government to ensure that these people carrying out these dastardly acts are arrested and prosecuted. “But, you hardly hear of arrests being made.

 

And, they don’t only collect money; they go about showing cruelty as if they are not human beings, to instil fear. “So, it is a big challenge, and I think the earlier the government does that, the better.”

 

He added that: “Police should step up their activities. And I believe too that this change in the hierarchy of the Armed Forces will bring a different approach in terms of strategy, and it must also be driven by technology.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Again three killed in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

    An attack by criminals suspected to be bandits in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of three persons. This was disclosed by troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven in a security report to the Kaduna State Government.   The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security […]
News

FUOYE’s VC advocates adequate funding for varsities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has canvassed adequate funding for Nigerian universities to fast track effective system for robust development in ivory towers.   According to FUOYE’s VC, over-unionization in activities of academic and non-academic bodies which had generated differences between the management and the workers had impeded development […]
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica