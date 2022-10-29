Insecurity: FG putting Nigerians in harms’ way –Col Nyiam

…says Buhari’s nonchalance embarrassing, disgraceful

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of putting the average Nigerian citizen in harm’s way, following the failure of his administration to rise to its primary constitutional responsibility of providing security and welfare to the people. A security strategist and former officer of the Nigeria Army, Col Tony Nyiam (Rtd), made the accusation yesterday while reacting to the rather lukewarm attitude of the government to the sufferings of Nigerians displaced by the massive flood and the panic arising from security threats facing the country. In an open letter addressed to the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, Nyiam lamented that since the flood and terror alert saga began, there has been no meaningful response from the political leadership of the country. He described the intervention made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on the security situation as a “kneejerk and unthoughtful response,” which, according to him, raised more doubts and fears than the reassurance which citizens had expected from their government. “PMB’s non-challant attitude to his primary responsibility is making many of us, his fellow retired military officers, most embarrassed. No compassionate visits to millions of victims of the worst flooding in Nigeria’s history? What heartlessly selfish ruler? You seem to enjoy flying all over the world without a care about what happens to the average Nigerian. “Having waited, like other concerned people, for you to take the right actions, my humble self cannot but appeal to Your Excellency to kindly stop bringing disgrace to the noble military service pro-fession and the position of the President and C-in-C which you solicited for years and was entrusted with by Allah.

