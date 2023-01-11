News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG rules out cancellation, postponement of polls

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of the forthcoming elections being cancelled or postponed due to insecurity. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, spoke on the matter yesterday at the 17th edition of the ‘President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ in Abuja. He was reacting to reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity. The minister said there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of the polls.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position,” NAN quoted him as saying. “We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.” INEC had earlier said it would ensure that intensive and extensive security is provided for election personnel and materials. Speaking at the validation of election security training resources on Monday, Abdullahi Zuru, INEC Commissioner and Chairman, Board of the Electoral Institute, said Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser, has assured that a conducive environment will be provided for the successful conduct of the general election.

 

Our Reporters

