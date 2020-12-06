Insecurity: FG should declare food emergency, unban rice importation –Experts

…say no security, no economy

As food shortages in the country worsen by the day, a call has gone to the Federal Government to consider declaring a Food Emergency in the country with the view to arresting the looming danger of total lack of food in the country.

Opinion molders, economic experts who spoke in different interviews with Sunday Telegraph at the weekend said recent targeting of farmers by the marauding bandits in the North West and the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East has worsened Nigeria’s food and basic necessities crisis.

According to the Coordinator of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Importers and Exporters Coalition, Dr. Osita Patrick Chukwu, border closure, herdsmen attack on farmers, flooding of farms, skyrocketing exchange rate, Covid-19 pandemic and the recent EndSARS protests combined to reduce life to below subsistence levels in Nigeria.

He stated that insecurity would completely take what is left and leave the country going cap in hand to donor countries for food aid. His words: “Food has become gold in Nigeria, and you need a bagful of the fast depreciating naira to get a little portion.

People who used to depend on the Dust Bins now can’t find anything there. Price of all food items including rice has gone up by over 500 per cent since 2015. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the price of all food items and other basic necessities of life have gone up by over 100 per cent.”

Chukwu said that since the price of oil has refused to rise above $50 per barrel, a development that has made available foreign exchange to fund imports very limited, “and now we’re facing this huge security challenge that the revered Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar said has put the farmers at the mercy of bands, who seem to be running a parallel government in the North West, the government should not delay in declaring food emergency in the country.

I also think that the ban on rice importation should be lifted as the price of rice has gone up 400 per cent since the present administration’s policy on rice started. “The need to lift the ban on rice becomes necessary in view of a similar policy reversal the government has taken on the levy on imported vehicles.

“Smuggling of rice has never reduced the ban on importation of rice from the land borders and no allocation of dollars for rice import policy. Today if you go to the market foreign rice is cheaper than the locally produced rice.

The revenue being lost to smuggled rice can be used for national development,” he stated. Also speaking, President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero said that Nigeria is in a precarious situation as regards to feeding her citizens in view of the ugly incidents that befell Nigerian farmers this year, saying government needs to take very urgent steps away from rhetoric.

“If we don’t want to get to a situation where we will be calling on the world for food aid, then very urgent steps need to be taken, if we can reverse ourselves on levy on imported cars, we can as well do it on rice and other foods imports. “Let those who can, import with their own foreign exchange, don’t give them dollars. God has blessed the country with many Nigerian entrepreneurs abroad who are interested in importing even without asking the Central Bank for foreign exchange.

“While taking that interim measure, the government should charge our security forces to flush out the bandits in the North West and pursue the Boko Haram insurgents until they are completely routed out of the country. Nigeria cannot make any headway with this level of insecurity in the country where our farmers have got clearance from Boko Haram, bandits or even our military before they can go to their farms.

If there is no security, there is no economy,” Amiwero stated. Professor of Finance and Capital Market in Nasarawa State University, Lafia, Uche Uwaleke, yesterday, expressed concern over rising inflation in Nigeria, engendered by increasing unemployment, high exchange rate and illiquidity in the foreign exchange market among others.

He said: “The rising inflation in the country amidst downturn in economic activities is quite worrisome. It is stagflation which further complicates monetary policy against the backdrop of forex market illiquidity and rising unemployment similar to the country’s experience during the 2016-2017 recessions.

“This upward inflationary trend is the pass through to commodity prices of increase in VAT and the pump price of fuel, border closure, COVID’ 19 impact on supply chains and insecurity in the food belt regions of Nigeria. It is also a reflection of the …say no security, no economy high exchange rate.”

Uwaleke called on the government to curb the incessant bandit attacks on farming communities, even if it means overhauling the entire security apparatus. According to him, the government has articulated a good massive agricultural programme in the Economic Sustainability Plan, adding that the time for aggressive implementation is now.

Attacks on farmers hit nation’s food reserves A surge in attacks on farmers is having a knock-on effect on the nation’s food reserves. Stocks have declined to less than 30,000 metric tons — a fraction of what the country of 200 million people requires, according to the All Farmers Association of Nigeria. Growing insecurity is making it difficult to augment those supplies, Kabir Ibrahim, the group’s president, said in a Dec. 1 interview with Bloomberg. Food growers are being assailed on at least three fronts.

The latest attack took place on Nov. 27, when alleged Islamist insurgents killed dozens of subsistence rice growers in the northeastern state of Borno, where an insurgency has raged for more than a decade.

The violence is compounding production challenges stemming from factors such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic that have placed northeastern Nigeria at risk of famine, the United Nations warned last month.

Parts of the population in northeast Nigeria are already facing “critical hunger,” it said. In addition to the Islamist attacks, food production is being destabilized by a longrunning conflict between crop growers and northern cattle herders, who are being forced by desertification to seek grazing pasture further south.

“This worrying trend poses food security risks to millions of Nigerians,” said Ibrahim, whose group represents most of the nation’s 12 million farmers. “It is now exceedingly difficult to get the farmers to readily go to their farms in several parts of the country.”

In grain-producing states like Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna, armed bandits extort so-called harvest fees from farmers before allowing them to reap their crops. Similar demands are made on farmers in the states of Katsina and Kaduna, where they face being kidnapped if they fail to pay the ransoms that average about N1 million ($3,000) in cash or 40 per cent of their produce.

“There are even places where they take over the farm,” said Alhaji Nuhu Dansadau, a farmer in Zamfara.

“For instance if you have produced 200 bags of corn, they will instruct you to go and sell 30 or 50 bags and bring the money to them.” Food costs The attacks are fueling food inflation. Costs started increasing in 2019, when the government shut the borders to curb smuggling of rice and other products.

Food prices rose 17.4 per cent in October from a year earlier — the biggest increase in three years.

“The continued increase in food and core inflation was attributed to the persistence of insecurity across the country,” the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said Nov. 24.

Nigeria’s food inflation rate is at the highest in three years President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to help Nigeria achieve food selfsufficiency are also being undermined.

Since 2015, Buhari has implemented measures to promote local production, including increasing taxes on imported grains, blocking food importers’ requests for foreign currency, and establishing a N200 billion ($511-million) intervention fund for rice growers. Nigeria is the world’s secondlargest importer of rice after China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

