Insecurity: FG shouldn’t dismiss planned attacks by terrorists on Abuja –Gbenga Aruleba

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

Veteran broadcaster and television personality, Mr. Gbenga Aruleba, yesterday raised the alarm over imminent terrorist attacks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In a post on his Facebook handle, Aruleba narrated how two men he sighted and suspected to be with sinister intentions, sped off and disappeared into the environment at “Life camp” when they suspected he was trailing them. The two males appearances, according to him, tickled his suspicion, given the various appearances of terrorists, witnessed in the public.

He said: “I believe planned attacks by terrorists on Abuja are imminent. “Today, I saw two guys on motorcycles inside Life camp. everything about them, the bike, their looks and their movements had all the telltale signs of bandits and terrorists that we have seen.”

 

