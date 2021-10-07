Insecurity: FG threatens emergency rule in Anambra

…explains open grazing ban…may drag southern states before S’Court over VAT

PDP, SaMBA, others kick

With the worsening security situation in Anambra State ahead of the scheduled November 6th governorship election, the Federal Government has threatened to declare a state of emergency in the state. The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this yesterday while answering questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The Minister said that government has the responsibility to sustain the democratic order and will do the needful in terms of ensuring that the election holds. He, however, said that nobody should rule out any possibility, including the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. He said, “When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties. “So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in Anambra, in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to life and properties. “So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration or state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order. “So, our position as a government is this: elections are going to hold, necessary security in terms of democratic order, most certainly prevail for the purpose of this election.

“So, we resolve to have these elections. The elections are going to hold and no possibilities are ruled out in terms of ensuring the provision of security, for the purpose of the conduct of the election, as far as Anambra is concerned.” On the position expressed by his office concerning southern states/herders’ crisis on open grazing, which has drawn the ire of critics for allegedly violating the Constitution, he explained that his office had not taken any stance outside the scope of the constitution. Asked whether the stance of his office on the open grazing laws by states and on the Value Added Tax (VAT) would not influence the course of justice, since the matters were in court, he said, “Well, on the issue of farmers/ herders’ clashes, no position was taken by the Office of the Attorney General outside the scope of the constitutional provisions.

“The position of the Office of the Attorney General, is about freedom and liberty of movement among others. And what the Office of the Attorney General has simply succeeded in doing is making a reference to relevant constitutional provisions and established a position that each and every Nigerian is entitled to freedom of movement simpliciter.

“So, the issue is whether that freedom of movement is constitutionally guaranteed, or not. And my answer to it is, the freedom of movement is indeed, constitutionally guaranteed.” Also responding to his position on VAT and governors’ push for states to collect the tax, he said the Federal Government was contemplating taking the matter to the Supreme Court, which according to him, has jurisdiction over such matters. Recalling the trajectory of the case at the High Court Appeal Court, Malami said the government was looking at all options in challenging the action of the state governments.

“But one thing that is fundamental that you need to know as being the issue equally being considered for determination by the court is the Federal Government is challenging the powers of the state governments to legislate on the issues associated with collection of VAT.

