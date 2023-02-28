News

Insecurity: FG To Rehabilitate Over 87,000 Insurgents In N/East

Posted on Author Makoji Deborah Comment(0)

Insecurity: FG to rehabilitate and reintegrate over 87,000 repentant insurgent in the Northeast.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

2023 presidency: Youths stage simultaneous ‘nationwide capacity rally’ for Yahaya Bello in 23 states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… say ‘no politician comes close to GYB structure’ Youths across the country made a huge statement on their steadfast support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election, on Saturday. It was a simultaneous gathering of massive crowds of youths in over 23 states, across the six […]
News

FG tasks c’ttee of Vice Chancellors on IPPIS compliance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has asked the Committee of University ViceChancellors to prevail on members of Academic Union of Universities to comply with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria paid […]
News

FG: Only duly registered road transport unions’ll be considered for palliative

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has stated that only duly registered road transport unions would be considered under the N10 billion Federal Government’s intervention fund for road transport workers and operators.   According to a statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Saraki stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica