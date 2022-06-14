Insecurity: FG upgrades cyber security, surveillance systems

The Federal Government has hinted on effort geared towards addressing the prevalent insecurity in the country, using technology to fight the menace. President Muhammadu Buhari, while addressing the nation to commemorate the country’s Democracy Day, said government has upgraded the cyber security and surveillance systems to further enhance its ability to track and trace criminal elements.

He said: “Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements. We are also recruiting and training new personnel across all our security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s over-all security.”

The president, who noted the high rate of insecurity in the country, said government has been working tirelessly to curtail the situation. “I know many of us are concerned with the rise in insecurity due to terrorist activities in parts of the country.

As a government, we are working hard to contain and address these challenges. And ensure that the 2023 general elections are safe and secure for all Nigerians. “To achieve this however, we must all contribute. It is not the job of government alone. I ask all citizens to support and cooperate with our security agencies by reporting any suspicious characters and activities to law enforcement agencies.

We can only have a safe country if we are able to prevent crime not after the crime has been committed. “On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.

“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators. For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice. If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.

“We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.” Meanwhile, cyber security experts said the move by government would further enhance the security architecture of the country, noting that most criminal activities are planned on internet.

The experts said this is a good time to review the cyber security system for citezens’ protection. A security expert, Albert Whale, said both telecom companies and individuals should upgrade their security systems to support government in its fight against insecurity. He added that people should avoid using public wi-fi and should use two-factor authentication when possible.

