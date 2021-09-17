Insecurity: FGC Sokoto debunks attack threats by bandits’

The management of Federal Government College, Sokoto, has debunked insinuations going round that the school was closed because of insurgents’ threats. The management added that after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and security agencies, it resolved to close the school for vacation as the student had concluded their promotion examination, marking the end of the academic session. It added that the school was in contact with security agencies as it concerned the security of lives of students and that of the staff. A statement signed by the Principal of the college, Ibrahim Uba, said there was no such threat statement received from any quota.
