Insecurity: Finally, some cheery news from the military, but…

For a long time, we have heard nothing but negative news when it comes to the security situation in the country with the almost daily reports of murder, abductions and banditry making it appear that our proud military has become impotent or overwhelmed by the scourge. However, on Tuesday, the nation finally had cheering news to celebrate, when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor told the world that the prime suspects of the June 5 church massacre in Owo, Ondo State had been captured by security operatives. Speaking at a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the four-star general said that the suspects were captured at different locations across the country. He said that the suspects, the majority of whom were arrested in various communities in Kogi, would be paraded before the public in due course.

“We had wanted to present the suspects to the public immediately but couldn’t because certain investigations are still being carried out,” he said. He gave his assurance that in due course, the suspects and others who had been involved in some daring attacks in the past few months would be presented to the public. “Starting with the Owo church attack, it is my pleasure to let you know that we have arrested those behind that dastardly act. “On August 7, one Idris Ojo (37) was apprehended at Aiyetorosi in Ondo State. He was one of the high-profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members that escaped from Kuje Prison.

“He was arrested along with one Jimoh Ibrahim, a 39-year-old criminal. “Ojo was not done with all the criminal activities which he undertook in the past, he was also planning other deadly attacks and he was perfecting those plans along with his cronies before he was captured,” he said. “Again, on August 4, the military in a combined operation with the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested four terrorists at Eika in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State. “Others are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, otherwise known as Ibn Malik; Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa and Auwal Onimisi.

“Now, Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the June 5 Catholic Church attack in Owo, as well as the attack on the police station in Adavi also in Kogi State that led to the killing of a policeman as well as weapons being carried away,” the CDS said. It will be recalled that no fewer than 40 worshippers were massacred at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, in an incident that jolted Nigeria and the global community.

Twenty-four hours after Irabor’s announcement, the DHQ followed up with the pronouncement that two more suspects had been picked up. Although the military’s statement has become the subject of some controversy with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State disagreeing with General Lucky Irabor, over the arrest of one of the suspected killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Idris Ojo, insisting that the suspect was one of the escapees from Kuje Prison, the fact that some people have been arrested is still a plus for the beleaguered military. Also, acutely aware that there existed another festering wound that equally needed proper ‘treatment’ is the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack in which some people are still being held hostage, Gen. Irabor said that although some victims had been released, the military and other security agencies remained committed to ensuring safe rescue of the remaining victims in captivity.

He said the military had intensified both air and ground operations to deal with criminals in all parts of the country, adding that several successes had been recorded in recent times. Irabor disclosed that based on military air operations, the military on August 6, killed one Alhaji Abdulkareen, a bandits’ leader along with his fighters in Nigeria’s North West. “By the deeds of the surgical air operations that we have conducted, many of the bandits’ leaders have been killed,” he added.

However, in as much as one must give kudos to the top military officer and his men for the effort and sacrifices, they are making in the course of safeguarding the lives and property of their fellow citizens a lot still needs to be done before Nigerians can safely ply our roads without fear of being robbed or kidnapped and sleep with their two eyes closed. At the beginning of this month, the United States once again showed why it’s one of the world’s top military nations and how long it was ready to pursue justice when it announced it had killed Al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri. Addressing the American people after the operation, US President Joe Biden said: “He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests.

Now, justice has been delivered. And this terrorist leader is no more.” Al-Zawahiri’s death came 21 years after the September 11 attacks on the US which left almost 3000 dead and 11 years to the day that his immediate boss, Osama bin Laden was also killed in a US operation in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The killings undoubtedly reinforced the faith Americans have that their government will go to any length to ensure that those that perpetuate crime against US citizens will not go unpunished, but also more importantly that when their President vows something it is carried out. In an address to the nation immediately after the September 11 attacks, this is what the then President George W. Bush said: “The search is underway for those who are behind these evil acts.

I’ve directed the full resources of our intelligence and law enforcement communities to find those responsible and bring them to justice. We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbour them.” Twenty-one years and four presidents later the masterminds have been brought to justice while there has not been any repeat of the September 11 attacks on US soil! Sadly, this is not the case back here where statements by our leaders do not produce the same outcome.

When the Chibok girls’ abduction took place on the night of April 14/15, 2014 then President Goodluck Jonathan vowed that they would not only be rescued but the perpetrators will also be brought to book – eight years later we are still waiting. Only a few weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari also gave a marching order to the military and security agencies to rescue the remaining Kaduna train victims – we are still waiting. However, as I said at the beginning, the fact that General Irabor was able to announce the capture of the Owo church attackers is cheering news, but we are still waiting to hear that high-profile masterminds of banditry and other criminal acts have also been captured or eliminated and there is an appreciable decline in daily negative reports before we can pop the champagne.

