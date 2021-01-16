News

Insecurity: Firm introduces anti-theft, kidnapping device

Worried by the festering insecurity across the country, an indigenous technology firm, EF Network has introduced a new technology to tackle kidnapping and other cyber crimes. This disclosure was made in Abuja yesterday by the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Gideon Egbuchulam, who also said that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted the firm a licence for specialised internet services.

Egbuchulam noted that a technical product called efphontaxi. com, was designed as a high tech anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application that has the capacity to minimize activities of phone thieves and kidnappers in the country.

He added that the internet licence would help to crash the cost of internet while strengthening the services for subscribers. Egbuchulam said the license would mark a positive revolution in the Nigerian internet services as it will be more available, faster and affordable to Nigerians soon.

He added that the provision of internet services, which his firm will provide will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of online services offered in the country. According to him, granting private firms license for internet services will increase competition and make internet services more readily available and eventually lead to a crash of the cost of internet usage.

