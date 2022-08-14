Insecurity: Flush out criminals in your midst, Akeredolu tells Ebira community

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned Ebiras living in the State to flush out criminals among them.

According to Akeredolu, the Ebira community must join hands with the government in order to rid the state of crime.

The governor, who stressed that the Ebira people have lived together with the indigenes of the State for too long, charged them not to deviate from the farming trade.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at a meeting with the leaders of the Ebira Community who were led by the Odeyani Anabira, Zubair Dan Musa and Alhaji Chief Abdulazeez Majeobaje Akure, State Chairman of Egbira at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the closed door meeting, Akeredolu informed that the meeting was summoned in the light of the recent development of the June 5 attack in Owo and other kidnapping cases in the State.

He said “We summoned this meeting with our brothers. They are not new here but because of the recent developments that have to do with the owo massacre and kidnappings, we have to call ourselves.

“I can assure you all that we have had very frank discussion with ourselves and the leader of the Ebiras in Ondo State spoke on behalf of Ebiras and few other persons

“It is clear that the message from us to them is well understood and we have assurance from the Ebiras who are living in Ondo State that they would corporate with the security agencies and that the incident in Owo was something that they themselves felt very bad about.

“I also have received a letter from Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, that is the leader of Ebira in the World, commiserating again and expressing his own embarrassment on what happened.

“So, we leave here today with the belief that our brothers, Ebira that are here, would at the least work to ensure that there is security in Ondo State and in doing that, we have charged them to discuss with all their people.

