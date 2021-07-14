News

Insecurity: Gani Adams distributes 10 motorcycles to Southwest security group

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

In a bid to fight insecurity and secure the southwest region against bandits and killer herdsmen,the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams yesterday presented ten motorcycles to leaders of Southwest Security Stakeholders Group(SSSG) The motorcycles, which he facilitated through Afenifere leader and Grand Patron of Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) Chief Ayo Adebanjo were to be used for information gathering, surveillance,and other security activities across the southwest region. The ten prominent security groups that benefitted from the gesture include OPC, Agbekoya,Vigilante G roup of Nigeria,Hunters,and Community Security Awareness Initiatives Corps of Nigeria (COMSAIC) among others. While presenting the motorcycles to the groups,Iba Gani Adams expressed appreciation to the Yoruba leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, saying the gesture would enhance security efficiency across the southwest. He said the bicycles would serve as one of the tools for proper surveillance.

Our Reporters

