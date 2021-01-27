News

Insecurity: Gani Adams lauds S’West govs, seeks arrest of arsonists on Igboho’s house

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has commended governors of the six South-West states for raising their voices against night and underage grazing across the region.

 

Iba Adams said the new agreement was a swift response to the growing spate of insecurity across the region. The governors, had in a meeting held on Monday with leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Akure, Ondo State capital, agreed to outlaw open and under-age grazing in South- West.

 

Throwing his weight behind the new development, Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new arrangement was the governors’ response to the growing insecurity across the region. The statement reads: “I commend the governors on the new development.

 

It was a welcome development. The underlying motive is to reduce the growing tension in the region. But in solving these problems, we need to support the South-West Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun.

 

“South-West is a very complex region when compared with other regions. For instance, HISBA, which is the security outfit in the North, has been in existence for years and it is presently in about 13 states in the region.

 

But it is unfortunate  that some individuals in the southwest are determined to change people’s perception about Amotekun, doing everything that is possible to soil the image and undermine all the efforts of the southwest security outfit.”

 

Meanwhile, women group in the region under the aegis of Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG) yesterday slammed leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, for working to create enmity between peoples of the country, thereby cutting a bad image for the South- East region.

 

The group, in a threepage statement, issued in Akure and signed by the Chairperson YWIG, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, harped on the need for unity and mutual understanding among the peoples of the country and within the South-West. It reads: “We feel very sorry for the people who listen to the sermons of the mischief maker and the voice of disunity, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

 

“A statement allegedly credited to Kanu portrays him as one who is ignorant of the police hierarchy in Nigeria. As it concerns Oyo State and the directives of the Inspector General of Police, we feel very strongly, that it is very wrong for Kanu to urge the CP to flout the orders of the IGP. “Another round of ethnic feuding in Oyo State started last week.

 

One Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, alongside his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir. “This antagonistic position towards Fulani can hardly be described as the best thing to do.

 

It is very obvious that this action appeared not to have gone down well with Nigerians. “However, the order by the Inspector General of Police that Sunday Igboho should be arrested came as a joy to many

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaigbena bows out as Daily Trust’s Kabir Yusuf becomes NPAN’s president

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Newspaper Pro p r i e t o r s ’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has elected a new executive with the chairman of Media Trust, Kabiru Yusuf, emerging as president of the association. Yusuf was elected unopposed following a nomination by the outgoing President and Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Elite influence appointment of judges in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the appointment of judges in Nigeria is influenced by the elite. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement made available to newsmen, Osinbajo made this disclosure at the Justice Research Institute (JRI) virtual roundtable themed “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” under the Law and Policy series […]
News

COVID-19: NASS summons health minister over N10bn vaccine fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Abuja   The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to appear before its joint committees on health and explain the whereabouts of N10 billion released for the local production of COVID- 19 vaccine.   The joint committees gave the order at a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica