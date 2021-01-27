Insecurity: Gani Adams lauds S’West govs, seeks arrest of arsonists on Igboho’s house

Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has commended governors of the six South-West states for raising their voices against night and underage grazing across the region.

Iba Adams said the new agreement was a swift response to the growing spate of insecurity across the region. The governors, had in a meeting held on Monday with leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Akure, Ondo State capital, agreed to outlaw open and under-age grazing in South- West.

Throwing his weight behind the new development, Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new arrangement was the governors’ response to the growing insecurity across the region. The statement reads: “I commend the governors on the new development.

It was a welcome development. The underlying motive is to reduce the growing tension in the region. But in solving these problems, we need to support the South-West Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun.

“South-West is a very complex region when compared with other regions. For instance, HISBA, which is the security outfit in the North, has been in existence for years and it is presently in about 13 states in the region.

But it is unfortunate that some individuals in the southwest are determined to change people’s perception about Amotekun, doing everything that is possible to soil the image and undermine all the efforts of the southwest security outfit.”

Meanwhile, women group in the region under the aegis of Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG) yesterday slammed leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, for working to create enmity between peoples of the country, thereby cutting a bad image for the South- East region.

The group, in a threepage statement, issued in Akure and signed by the Chairperson YWIG, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, harped on the need for unity and mutual understanding among the peoples of the country and within the South-West. It reads: “We feel very sorry for the people who listen to the sermons of the mischief maker and the voice of disunity, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

“A statement allegedly credited to Kanu portrays him as one who is ignorant of the police hierarchy in Nigeria. As it concerns Oyo State and the directives of the Inspector General of Police, we feel very strongly, that it is very wrong for Kanu to urge the CP to flout the orders of the IGP. “Another round of ethnic feuding in Oyo State started last week.

One Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, alongside his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir. “This antagonistic position towards Fulani can hardly be described as the best thing to do.

It is very obvious that this action appeared not to have gone down well with Nigerians. “However, the order by the Inspector General of Police that Sunday Igboho should be arrested came as a joy to many

