Insecurity: Gani Adams, Makinde in closed-door meeting

As part of measures to address security challenges in the South-West geopolitical zone, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams. Adams, who paid a private visit to Makinde, said that discussions centred on issues related to security and economy of the South-West. Adam said “I wrote all the South-West governors to meet them on the security and economy of the region and I am happy that we have met now. “I met the governor of Ekiti State two days ago and now, I am meeting the Oyo State governor.

“It is very important that we interface on the prevailing issues within our region especially that of security. What we are witnessing now is alien to our history. “Yoruba nation has been in existence for more than 8,000 years, I mean the Western region.”

Iba Adams, who maintained that the content of the discussions between him and Makinde would remain under wraps, said that the meeting was fruitful as there was an agreement on how Oyo State and the entire South- West would be at peace. He said: “We had a fruitful meeting. I can tell you that we are on the same page that Oyo State and the entire South-West should be in peace and harmony.

