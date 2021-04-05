News

Insecurity: Gani Adams seeks redeployment of Oyo CP

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, saying that the state is too volatile for such a ‘gentle cop.’

 

Iba Gani Adams also accused the Oyo State police boss of playing politics with sensitive se  curity issues, adding that increasing rates of crimes perpetrated daily in the state can only be curbed by somebody that understands the terrain and the technicalities of security-related issues.

 

Adams, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, blamed the Oyo State CP over her roles in the protracted detention of the three members of  the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) that handed over the notorious kidnap warlord, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili, to the police.

 

The Yoruba generalissimo also flayed the police over murder and arson charges raised against the trio, maintaining that such cases are capable of destroying the trust reposed in the police.

 

Adams said he would seek justice against the unjust arrest, arraignment and charges of ar  son and murder for the trio. “Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, had expressed concern at the spate of insecurity in the state.

 

Kabiesi lamented that over 70 per cent of farmers in Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and its environs could no longer go to their farms, because of the fear of being kidnapped and killed by bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen. “From what Kabiesi had said, it is no doubt that there is impending danger lurking around the state. If farmers couldn’t go to their farms, then there would be famine and shortage of food in the state. “Oyo state is central to the progress and development of the South-West, the state is blessed with 33 local government areas and a landmass of about two states put together. “So, such a terrible    situation will definitely affect the whole of the South-West.

 

For instance, there was a report where kidnappers almost killed a teacher in Ibarapa. The teacher lost his hands to the criminal herdsmen.”

 

Therefore, I am appealing to IGP Adamu and the police service commission to redeploy the Oyo CP, who according to my finding is too slow and biased, especially, on sensitive security issues

