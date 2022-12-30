Insecurity: Gani Adams seeks role for traditional rulers

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to involve traditional rulers in combating insecurity in the country. Speaking at the annual Ogun Festival, held in Ikorodu, Lagos, organised by Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Adams, who lamented rising insecurity in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country and the abandonment of culture and tradition by some traditional rulers, admonished the monarchs to support government efforts to ensure peace. According to him, the involvement of critical stakeholders and traditional rulers at the grassroots has become necessary for the government to surmount the issue of insecurity in the country.

His words: “I am happy that our efforts to use cultural activities to regain the lost glory of the Yoruba race are not in vain. There is a promising future ahead of us. I commend some of our traditional rulers for celebrating their festivals in their various communities. I also urge other monarchs to join the good initiative.

“Our determination to regain the lost glory of the Yoruba race is total. That is why we have been consistent in our efforts to sustain our cultural identity. So, I want to appeal to our traditional rulers to keep hope alive. ”As custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition, it is their role as traditional rulers to support every activity that is geared towards promoting our culture and tradition. But it is sad that many of our traditional rulers have abandoned this sacred role. “That is why the South-West is at crossroads. That is why we have been experiencing various crises and unrest across Yoruba land. In the past, Yoruba land was an abode for peace and tranquility.

Our land was the land of abundance and prosperity. We never had killers or kidnappers. We never had abductors or rapists. Yoruba land was the envy of other regions. “Visitors usually thronged Yoruba land because we are very tolerant and accommodating. For instance, Lagos was the home of great men then.

The nightlife was a complete enjoyment for the rich and the poor, the low and the mighty. There was no security threat or any issue of insecurity. We had peace and we enjoyed the moment. “That was the good old days. Today, it is a different situation entirely.

Today, we hear stories of a Yoruba monarchs being kidnapped or killed by bandits. Today, we hear stories of how herdsmen invade our farms and rape our wives. We hear stories of how human parts are being used for rituals. “Farmers have refused to go to their farms because of fear of being kidnapped or attacked. We have lost our nightlife and the whole region has become boring and uninteresting.

It is a fact that the Yoruba didn’t value what they had. But in the midst of all of these, there is a solution. “The Yoruba need to wake up from their slumber. Our traditional rulers should step up their activities by promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race. Our traditional rulers should embark on spiritual cleansing of their towns and communities. “They should call on our ancestors and do the necessary sacrifices that could bring back the peace that had eluded us.

Our traditional rulers have what it takes to stop marauders from their communities. They should go back to what our forebears did in the olden days to check unnecessary crises.” Adams also appealed to all the governors in the South-West states to salvage the terrible situation, saying: “There should be a law from the local government that allows each of the traditional rulers to celebrate at least one or two festivals in their domains and each of the traditional rulers should be supported with funds. “Funds meant for these festivals should be shared according to the hierarchical classes of the monarchs. Corporate organisations and societies and socio-cultural organisations can as well support the initiative. If this new idea is backed by law, I believe strongly that the sad story of the present situation will naturally change to be story of progress and prosperity across Yoruba land.” The Ayangbunre of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Sotobi, who also spoke at the event through Chief Kilani Jamiu Adeolu, praised the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) under Adams for raising the bar of cultural promotion.

“The Yoruba is blessed with the Aareonakakanfo, who has been the pathfinder in cultural promotion activities and I enjoin all members of the OPC to remain committed to this cause,” the monarch said. The Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, on his part, noted that cultural integration is one of the tools needed to strengthen the bond of unity among Nigerians.

