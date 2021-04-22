Insecurity: Gbajabiamila meets Ag. IGP, assures police of better funding

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday assured the police of adequate and continuous funding of its operations in order to tack-le the prevailing security challenge in the country. Gbajabiamila gave the assurance when he received the acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and other senior officers of the Nigeria Police in his office. He urged them to always do proper needs assess-ment before presenting their annual budgets to the parliament. The speaker told the police team that the House was worried about the prevailing security situation in the country and urged the police hierarchy to do more work to stem the tide of insecurity. He described the meeting as a visit of partnership and collaboration between the House and the police hierarchy.

He congratulated the acting IGP on his appointment and extolled his personality, noting that he had come into his new position with a great deal of accomplishments. Earlier, the acting IGP, who described the visit as a familiarisation visit, said that they were at the House to appreciate the efforts of the lawmakers in ensuring that the nation was bequeathed with a reliable and viable police force.

Like this: Like Loading...