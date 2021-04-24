News

Insecurity: Gov Bello directs NSEMA to supply IDPs relief materials

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of banditry attacks following influx of more displaced persons from Chiro, Kuchi and Guni to IDP Camps in Gwada. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, the governor said similar gesture should be extended to other IDP Camps in the state, stressing that the urgent intervention is to alleviate their harsh condition in this trying times.

While empathising with the displaced persons, the governor said security is being intensified to bring an enduring solution to the incessant attacks by the bandits. “Government is not unmindful of the precarious situation you found yourselves in, we are making frantic efforts to intervene and ensure that your communities are rid of those criminal elements and made safe for your return”. He called for calm and patience from the Internally Displaced Persons, assuring that sooner than later they would all be safely returned home and reunited with their sources of livelihood.

Our Reporters

