Insecurity: Governors want military bases in North Central

Against the backdrop of kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in their respective states, the North Central States Governor’s Forum has appealed to the Federal Government to support the zone in its ongoing digital technology project(s) and other security preventive measures so as to fight all forms of criminality.

They also stressed the need for the federal government to establish military camps or training grounds in Forests zone in the area to block movement of the hoodlums.

The military units, which they said should be infantry heavy with adequate support weapons and elements of armoured unit (Track Armour Vehicles/ Armoured Personnel Carrier), will be necessary. In a communiqué issued by the governors after their meeting which had in attendance their respective Secretaries to the State Government and Attorneys- General and Commissioners for Justice in Makurdi, Benue State, the Forum stressed the need for the Nigeria Police Force to synergize with the state governments in the recruitment and training of community police for the provision of adequate security at grassroots level.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani, Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum, also identified the need to restore involvement of Traditional and Community Leaders in intelligence gathering and sharing in order to assist security agencies in fighting the insecurity in the zone.

Other decisions reached at the meeting include: The need to share intelligence amongst members states and create multi-layer intelligence gathering; the need states to partner with Federal Government agencies, such as Immigration and Customs services to track the proliferation of light and small weapons.

The Forum appreciated the efforts of security agencies in tackling the issues of insecurity in the zone and urged them not to relent and also resolved that states should enact unified laws to deal with Almajiri phenomenon.

In the area of agriculture, the states of the zone moved to request the services of agro-rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security to farmers/farming activities.

They also resolved to look into modern way(s) of livestock farming through the promotion of ranching and assistance to genuine livestock farmers and expressed readiness to key into the Federal Government Livestock Transformation Plan, under where the states will drive the process.

Individual member states also resolved to develop fishery production programme and approach Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for funding in order to create employment, just as they moved to take advantage of National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to encourage farming activities.

The Forum challenged member states to L-R: Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Niger State Governor and Chairman North- Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and Acting Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr.Emmanuel Akabe at the event deepen the production of high economic valued crops such as soya beans, sesame, maize, rice and cashew,

ginger, among others member states to establish livestock and commodity border markets. In the area of infrastructural development,

the states in the zone resolved to concentrate on infrastructural development such as roads and liaise with the Federal Government on the need to rehabilitate federal roads and allow state governments to manage them using the tolling system.

The also resolved to enhancing internally generated revenue by individually and collectively enact enabling laws to enhance revenue generation as a response to the dwindling revenue from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee. In the area of containment of COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum expressed concern on the upsurge of the pandemic in the country, and urged member states to intensify risk communication and sensitization on the second wave of the pandemic and the need for people to adhere strictly to established COVID-19 protocols – regular hand-washing with soap under running water, use of face-mask and maintaining physical and social distancing among others. Earlier, Governor Bello has called on his colleagues to be focused on issues that will create regional development with national interest should be the guiding principles.

He stressed that despite the cultural and religious diversity, the zone had common interest and challenges, hence collaborative effort by all the stakeholders in the zone will greatly assist in economic rejuvenation.

