Insecurity: Govs place AG's offices on red alert against frivolous court orders –Fayemi

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said state governors have put the office of their respective attorneys general on red alert against frivolous court orders as a result of spate of insecurity across many states of the country.

 

Fayemi, who addressed the maiden meeting of NGF with the attorneys general of the 36 states of the country yesterday, said this is to ensure that the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases or court orders that may lead to heavy financial losses and grounding of government business.

 

“We have a number of these cases and there is a need to carry you along and seek your input. This is one of the reasons for this gathering and some of the lawyers handling these cases will be here to address you,” the governor stated.

 

The Ekiti State governor noted that the NGF has, through its Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI) commenced discussions with stakeholders on diverse ways to handle some of these security challenges and restore peace to the communities. He disclosed that the NGF hosted multi-stakeholder meetings in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) last week.

 

Fayemi also drew the attention of the Attorneys General to the controversy over the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature, adding that the governors are in support of the autonomy “but we felt that the onus was on the states to determine and implement it.

 

“It is therefore expedient that as chief law officers, you exercise the right to review and monitor the extent of implementation in your states.” The governor also said the state chief executives were looking forward to the Attorney General’s advice on “the fallout from the London Paris Club refunds culminating in the criminal bid to deprive states of $419 million.

 

“Learned AGs of the 36 states, there are many burning issues before you today, ranging from the administration of our criminal justice system, stamp duties (and) value added tax. “These require your attention, and the forum looks forward to your views and advice on the way forward.”

 

