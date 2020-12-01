News

Insecurity: Govs to meet Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governors of the 36 states are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Wednesday to deliberate on a new national security order to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country.
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in a statement, said the forum, at its 22nd meeting, would receive zonal updates on the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and internal security.
While the governors will revisit the issue of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives with updates on its current status in all the states, three groups will also make presentations at the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 2pm.
There will be a presentation on a collaboration between Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, on securing access to pension funds for infrastructure development, as well as matters arising from the just-concluded 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES).
There will also be a presentation on the development agenda by the core working group (CWG) of the human capital development programme of Nigeria.
Bello-Barkindo added that the issue of stamp duty collection and a response to the water resources bill would form part of the agenda.
He also explained that updates would also be given on states fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS ), as well as feedback from a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Conference of Legislators of Nigeria (COSLAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

14,000 candidates sit for federal teachers’ scheme exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

No fewer than 14, 729 candidates yesterday sat for the 2020/2021 Federal Teachers’ Scheme (FTS) examinations conducted simultaneously, in 74 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved centers nationwide.   Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who monitored conduct of the examination in Abuja, said it was intended to […]
News

‘Onipokia stool remains vacant, we didn’t congratulate new monarch’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Dodo Ruling House in Ipokia Local Government Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan over his ascension to the throne. According to the Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Ruth Okeleye, the head of the royal family, Chief Obanla Oteni, has denied congratulating Oba Olaniyan, saying that the case over […]
News

Crude oil price rises to $44 per barrel

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Crude Oil price yesterday soared above the $43.55 price levels as some oil traders remained hopeful that the worse is over with the positive news of the development of vaccines by drug makers. This development, on the other hand, signaled a likely hike in the August price band for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: