Insecurity: Govs to meet Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Wednesday to deliberate on a new national security order to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country.

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in a statement, said the forum, at its 22nd meeting, would receive zonal updates on the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and internal security.

While the governors will revisit the issue of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives with updates on its current status in all the states, three groups will also make presentations at the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 2pm.

There will be a presentation on a collaboration between Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, on securing access to pension funds for infrastructure development, as well as matters arising from the just-concluded 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES).

There will also be a presentation on the development agenda by the core working group (CWG) of the human capital development programme of Nigeria.

Bello-Barkindo added that the issue of stamp duty collection and a response to the water resources bill would form part of the agenda.

He also explained that updates would also be given on states fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS ), as well as feedback from a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Conference of Legislators of Nigeria (COSLAN).

