Insecurity: Govt, traditional rulers’ collaboration critical –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that collaboration between government and traditional rulers was critical at the face of insecurity challenges currently plaguing the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in Delta State where he paid a courtesy visit to the Ovwie of Ovwie Kingdom, HRH Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejawan Sideso and the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase III.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said such collaboration would improve security nationwide. Osinbajo, accompanied by the state’s Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, attended the Thanksgiving Service, in Effurun in honour of the late elder statesman and member of the Second Republic House of Representatives, Chief Patrick Emurode Sito Ideh, who passed at 95.

Speaking at the palace of the Olu of Warri, Osinbajo said: “The role of the traditional council, the traditional rulership in our country is absolutely critical to security; and I am happy that this is something that you also not only recognise, but accept as a major function of the traditional rulership.”

Aside from the major roles of the security agencies in ensuring security, the Vice President observed that traditional rulers in the country also have vital roles to play in their respective communities because of their moral authority.

He also highlighted the critical role traditional rulers in the state played in resolving disputes in oilproducing communities.

“For example, the deputy governor and I have worked extensively in some of the conflicts in oil-producing communities that had led to a decline in oil production, and we did so by going round to speak to various communities.

We were able to achieve results just because the traditional rulership took it upon themselves to be front and centre of mediating these disputes.”

Emphasizing that the Buhari administration’s three-pronged focus on improving the economy, security and the fight against corruption, Osinbajo noted that: “We also recognise, especially with security, that very few administrations, have been confronted with the plethora of security challenges that we have been confronted with.”

While again congratulating the Olu of Warri on his ascension, the Vice President stated that “the ascension to the throne of your fathers would be for the benefit of the community and nation.”

He thanked the monarch for the very warm reception, and also restated the Federal Government’ssupportforinitiativestoimprovethelivesof Nigerians, especially youths.

In the same vein, at the Ovie of Uvwie’s palace, Osinbajo acknowledged the role of traditional rulers, including the monarch, in keeping law and order and maintaining peace in all their communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...