Insecurity: Govts’ measures only compounding communities’ woes –NEF

Elders from the North, under the auspices of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), have kicked against some of the measures put in place by state governments to fight bandits in the region.

 

NEF said shutting down telecommunications, schools and markets in the area by state governments as measures to contain insecurity will only compound the woes of the affected communities.

 

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, explained that the measure would further embolden the bandits when it becomes clear that “governments and security agencies cannot go beyond lockdown”.

 

Dr. Baba-Ahmed said the position of the state governments shows a lockdown of the activities of those already suffering from the bandits and called on the Federal Government to assist states to relieve communities that are now living under insecurity.

 

He said: “The Northern Elders Forum is closely following the condition of many Northern communities that have become particularly vulnerable to attacks and abuse by bandits, kidnappers and related organised criminals.

 

“Measures being taken by some state governments such as suspension of weekly markets, restrictions on sale of petrol, closure of schools and some roads, curfews, movement of cattle and plans to restrict communication will compound the desperate conditions of living of many communities in the North.”

 

According to him: “While it will be unhelpful to criticize these measures without adequate knowledge of their potentials to relieve the desperation under which people live, it is important nevertheless to demand that those who have powers to impose them also have clear ideas over what they could achieve and when.

 

“These measures represent virtual economic and social lockdowns on people who had been at the mercy of criminals for a long time.

 

“Unless they are accompanied by an aggressive and effective assault on the banditry and kidnapping industry, they will merely add to the misery and hopelessness of our communities.

 

“Worse, they could further embolden the bandit and the kidnappers when it becomes clear that governments and security agencies cannot go beyond lockdown on communities.

 

“Communities themselves will lose even more faith in the capacity of the Nigerian state to respond to their desperate circumstances. “The Forum calls on the Federal Government to assist states to relieve communities that are now living under additional pressures.”

