Insecurity: Govts’ measures only compounding woes of communities – NEF 

Elders from the North, under the auspices of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), have kicked against some of the measures put in place by state governments to fight bandits in the region.

NEF said shutting down telecommunications, schools and markets in the area by state governments as measures to contain insecurity will only compound the woes of the affected communities.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, explained that the measure would further embolden the bandits when it becomes clear that “governments and security agencies cannot go beyond lockdown”.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed said the position of the state governments shows a lockdown of the activities of those already suffering from the bandits and called on the Federal Government to assist states to relieve communities that are now living under insecurity.