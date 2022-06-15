Insecurity: Gowon Estate residents petition Police, NDLEA, others

Residents of Gowon Estate Extension, Ipaja have called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi to come to their rescue as suspected foreign motorcycle riders have taken over the community.

The residents in a save our soul letter to the Command said some motorcycle riders who they believetobeforeignersareselling harddrugs, engagingincriminal activities at night and are having influence on their children to do drugs and other vices.

AccordingtotheChairmanof theEstate’sResidentAssociation, Honourable Olusegun Badejo, three months after they served a petition to the Lagos State Police command, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Service and the Comptroller of Lagos State Immigration service, they are yet to get any response from the agencies concerned.

Badejo said the petition was actually submitted to the police and other agenciesdue to cases of insecurity in the estate by those he described as foreigners, bike riders who mostly sell hard drugs and engage in criminal activities at night in the estate.

The former Alimosho Local GovernmentChairmansaid, the petition was submitted on April 20,2022toallthesecurity agencies command, but was yet to get any response, while urging the Commissioner of Police to save them before things get out of hand at the estate.

