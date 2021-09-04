News

Insecurity: Group accuses presidency of favouring Fulani against other tribes

Following the altercation between the presidency and the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, the Centre for Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria (CREN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of favouring the Fulanis against other tribes in the country. The Director General of CREN, Rev Kallamu Musa Dikwa, alleged in a statement that the actions and inactions of the presidency clearly demonstrated that the Buhari-led administration has adopted the Fulani people as the favoured group out of Nigeria’s over 350 ethnic groups. Rev. Ali Dikwa stated that when Governor Ortom declared that President Buhari might be pursuing a Fulanisation agenda in his recent interview, he was saying that the president was using the instruments of the state to promote and enthrone the Fulani ethnic group over others.

