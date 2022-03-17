News

Insecurity: Group calls for redeployment of Abia CP, Area Commander

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia Stakeholders Forum (ASF), a group of Abia indigenes and residents, has called for the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbade and the Area Commander in charge of Aba, ACP Kabiru Ibrahim. The group said the call was sequel to the inability of the duo to tackle insecurity and criminal elements that have taken over Abia state, especially Aba and its environs. ASF, a body comprising investors, landlords and stakeholders with investments scattered all over the city of Aba and its environs said it noted with dismay the way cultists and street urchins have taken over major roads and streets robbing people with reckless abandon in the last two years.

The group in a statement signed by Chief Nwogu Chukwudi, President and Dr Nwadiba Nwosu, Secretary-General, noted further that residents of Ngwa Road Ohanku Road, Obohia Road, Port Harcourt, Ogbor- Hill and their environs are living in fear of attack by Aro-Cult boys. The statement reads: “The Aro-Cult told residents that they have overpowered the police and other security agencies in the state, hence, their power to rob whoever they want at any time. “They have even grown wings that motorists and Okada riders pay as high as N100 per day to avoid being robbed by them in Aba.

This cult group is mostly young men and young girls of 16 to 25 years of age who operate with guns robbing people in Aba in broad daylight. “Businessmen and women who see them from afar give them money to appease them. Aba is totally in comatose, securitywise and we have an Area Commander of police in Aba and a Commissioner of Police in Abia State paid with taxpayers’ money to provide security for Abians and its residents. “We have no place to run to and we cannot keep quiet and allow these criminal elements who call themselves Aro-Cult to chase us out of our homes and business places. They rob businessmen and women in broad daylight without any fear of law enforcement agents. The situation is really bad.”

 

Our Reporters

