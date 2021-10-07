Insecurity: Group calls on PLASIEC to suspend Oct 9 LG polls

A group, Concerned Elders of Plateau State, has called on Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to suspend the Saturday, October 9, local government election due to insecurity in some parts of the state. The elders also urged PLASIEC to suspend the election until all court cases that excluded other political parties from participation in the election are by the court. Spokesman of the group, Dr. Dachollom Jambol, stated this while addressing a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Jos.

“We commend the Plateau State Government and Plateau State Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) for the determination to hold the local government election. We must express our concerns over the process of the election. “We are persuaded that in democracy, the process is as important as the outcome. Reports reaching us suggest that only the ruling party candidates are eligible for the elections of 9 October, 2021. We are also informed that the issue of exclusion of some participants is before the court of law.

