Insecurity: Group commends Ortom’s security initiative

A socio-political group, Coalition of South- East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has lauded the security initiative taken by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in inaugurating the Community Volunteer Guards to protect the lives and property of the people from attacks by the murderous herdsmen, bandits and militia.

 

The group, which penultimate week called on Ortom to stop crying and take action to protect his people, described the “move as timely and the best way to restore the people’s confidence in his government and ability to lead the people.”

 

COSEYL in a release issued yesterday by its President- General, Goodluck Ibem and Secretary-General, Kannice Igwe said: “Governor Ortom has shown that the lives of his people who voted for him during the elections to lead them as governor meant so much to him.”

 

The group was optimistic that the step the governor had taken to protect the lives and property of Benue people would yield positive results.

 

“These bold step will enhance food production as Benue farmers will go back to their farms to produce more food for Nigerians and for exportation, which will increase our foreign earnings, per capita income, bring back investors, improve the economy and stop the printing of naira notes by government to augment budget and state monthly allocation financing, which has become the order of the day as the government income has drastically reduced,” the release said.

