Insecurity: Group introduces technology to trace kidnappers

Following incessant kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, a group of Information Communications Technology experts on Wednesday introduced devices that can help in tracing victims.

One of the experts, Tony Nwulu disclosed this in Abuja during the public presentation of PrimeAlert Lifesaver security and safety equipment.

Nwulu, who is also the major promoter of the PrimeAlert Lifesaver firm, said the insecurity in the country has assumed a frightening dimension and finding a solution to it cannot be left to the government alone.

Nwulu also disclosed that life was important and there was need to constantly bridge the gap that exist in health care and safety services.

He said his group has also diversified in the area of medical, fire and other emergency services that supplement the efforts of government and other stakeholders in various sectors.

He explained that the software which is capable of helping in tracing kidnappers can be downloaded and installed in a mobile device for the protection of subscribers.

