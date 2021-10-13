Politics

Insecurity: Group urges S’East govs to be resolute

Posted on

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended South- East governors for condemning the killings in the South-East and for their decision to take more proactive actions to stem the tide. Commending the South-East Governors’ Forum-led by Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi for the initiative, BMO described the move is a welcome development, “but which should have come a lot earlier.”

The governors and leaders from the South-East had met in Enugu, and in a communique at the end of the meeting, roundly condemned the killings in the region, while agreeing to join hands with security agencies to stop the blood-letting. According to the communiqué issued by the governors, “the meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the Diaspora who do not feel the pains.

The meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South- East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-athome in the South-East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone. “The meeting agreed that the South-East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South-East states and laws passed in the various South-East states before the end of 2021.” But the Buhari support group, in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, charged the governors and Umahi South-East leaders “to walk the talk.”

The statement read in part: “We like to reiterate that this intervention to rein in the agitators, the hoodlums and the ‘unknown gunmen’ was long overdue. “Now that the leaders have realised that continuing the breach of security and wanton destruction of life and property bodes no good for the region and its citizenry, and can only stagnate socio-economic development in the zone, they must do all in their power to ensure that sanity returns.” BMO further advised the governors to fulfill their promise to rejuvenate and revitalise Ebubeagu in all the states of the South-East and “to engender closer synergy with federal security agencies.”

Leave a Reply

