Insecurity: Group urges SW Govs to deploy drones, engage Agbekoya personnel

A pressure group, Majeobaje Movement, has commended the South West governors for their efforts at curbing insecurity in the zone but urged that drones be deployed for aerial surveillance across the forest reserves and highways of the states.
In a communique issued after the virtual meeting its members held, the Team Leader in charge of the group, Yomi Layinka, and the Convenor (Akintayo Akin-Deko) to widen the State Security Committee “to include more traditional rulers and local vigilantes (e.g Agbekoya ets) to assist the Amotekun Corps. This will help provide more robust monitoring of strange movements and offer faster protection to outlying territories”.
Following the series of crises erupting with regard to the activities of some criminal Fulani herdsmen in the zone, the group said that: “Northerners that have lived peacefully amongst us for decades are different from the criminals coming into the South West from the North in recent times. We thus expect these northern friends to demonstrate that difference by proactively helping security agencies to, regardless of kinship, identify the criminals and bandits that may be hiding amongst them”.

