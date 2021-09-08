News Top Stories

Insecurity: Gumi blames FG for rise in kidnapping, banditry

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the resort to military force by the Federal Government against bandits and herdsmen in Zamfara State and by extension, other troubled spots in the North, will be counterproductive and as such, not yield the most positive results.

 

Gumi, who said military action against the bandits would only worsen the country’s security situation, enjoined the Federal Government to dialogue with them in order to address the security challenges.

 

Speaking on his Facebook page on Monday morning in a past titled: “Zamfara: The Flaring of Crisis’, Gumi said: “Military’s actions in the past have worsened the situation, stimulating herdsmen’s resistance. Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism.”

 

The cleric, who blamed the Federal Government’s negligence for the conduct of the bandits, whom he said, were peaceful herders, noted that they only turned into criminals from 2015 when their cattle were rustled.

 

He said that because of their educational status and lack of effective unified leadership, the herders had faced untold hardship in the hands of authorities where they were extorted and stereotyped.

 

Gumi further explained that it was the stereotypes from both authorities and their immediate communities that made the herders acquire weapons with which they now terrorised people in the North-West, especially in Zamfara State.

 

He added: “This conflict can be resolved by active engagement of the government with the agitators. Just as we saw how #End- SARS agitation was swiftly managed after an initial scandalous failed military confrontation, was peacefully resolved by the government, likewise, the herdsmen’s crisis can be.

 

“Just as we had the Niger Delta conflict resolved with an amnesty which comes with reconciliation, reparation, and rehabilitation packages, so will the herdsmen crisis be resolved. In fact, there is a need for a Marshal plan to educate the nomadic pastoralist so that no citizen is left behind.

 

“These measures I enumerated are cheaper, easier, and lasting than the kinetic approach which is now taking place. No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare.

 

The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate.” On Zamfara State’s security challenges, the Islamic cleric stressed that: “Zamfara State is unique in many aspects.

 

In early 2000 AD the state ignited a wildfire of state constitutional amendments that accommodated the application of Sharia law beyond personal law (i.e. marriages, divorce, and inheritance) to include the Islamic criminal law

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai appoints management, board of Kaduna agencies

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies in the state.   Governor El-Rufai said the new appointment was part of his efforts to strengthen the state government’s structures across the board. A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, […]
News Top Stories

Banditry, kidnapping: Civil society groups urge probe of past govts in Zamfara

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A coalition of 16 Civil Society Organisations yesterday blamed the insecurity, especially armed banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara, North-West part of the country, on corruption by previous administrations.   Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the coalition expressed dismay over the insecurity in the state, saying this posed a threat to the nation at large. […]
News

NANS: We’ll support EFCC to rid tertiary institutions of Internet fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has promised to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against Internet fraud among youths. According to the antigraft body in a release signed by its Head, Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the umbrella body of Nigerian students made the pledge in Ibadan during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica