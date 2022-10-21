Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Gunmen abduct 13 persons, shoot one in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comments Off on Insecurity: Gunmen abduct 13 persons, shoot one in Niger community

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have adducted 13 persons and shot one in the process while raiding Maijaki village in Birnin Maza/Tashibo ward of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday around 1am when the villagers were asleep. The sporadic gunshots that caused pandemonium left one person injured but has been rushed to Lapai General Hospital for treatment.

A community source told New Telegraph that there is tension in the community following the recent attack in the local government area.

The source, however, called for urgent need for security presence to restore calm and stability in the area.

 

Our Reporters

