Insecurity: Gunmen attack Army camp, kill 3 policemen in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…abduct village head, many others

Heavily armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members have attacked the Military Camp and ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed at Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is coming barely six days after gunmen attacked the Galadiman Kogo community in the same local government of the state.

In a similar attack, gunmen also attacked and killed three police officers and allegedly abducted an unspecified number of others after raiding the Ishau Police Station in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Confirming the attack in Allawa, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki told New Telegraph on Friday that the terrorists set ablaze Allawa Secondary School which served as the base of the Military Camp.

According to him: “Last night, marauding terrorists heavily armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons in their large numbers stormed the town and headed straight for the Military Camp and thereafter ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the town.

“During the deadly encounter, the terrorists after setting ablaze Allawa Secondary School, which is now serving as the Military Camp, also ransacked the armoury, carted away the military patrol van and evacuated food stuff therein among other things.”

Casualty figures as at the time of filing this report could not be ascertained.

In Paikoro LGA, the gunmen also attacked 11 communities in the Kafin-koro area, which include Zubakpere, Kuna, Aboloso, Kudami, Dakolon Daji, Nugwazi, Amale, Adunu, Ishau and parts of Beni.

Findings indicated that in six of the communities, the gunmen abducted many people including a village head and four of his children as well as five women.

As at the time of filing this report the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as his phone was out of reach.

 

