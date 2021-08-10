Insecurity: Gyang calls for restructuring of security agencies

Musa Pam, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, who is representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has described the current structure of security and government in Nigeria as truly inadequate in addressing the security challenges across the nation.

Gyang stated this in Jos during the launching of four books published by the President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev Professor Dachollom Datiri, which held at COCIN Headquarters, Jos.

The Senator said as a representative of Plateau North at the National Assembly, he believes in the unity and oneness of Nigeria, a Nigeria that is fair and equitable, Nigeria that cares for citizens on an equal basis.

He argued that it was a result of this belief that at the on-going constitution review, the Plateau State caucus along with other progressive representatives of the people resolved that the Constitution of Nigeria has to be amended to empower each state to take care of its own security in such a way that each state will be empowered to establish its own police force.

Gyang stressed that they believe strongly that the restructuring of the security structure of Nigeria is necessary for the safety of all Nigerians from the North, South, East and Western parts of the country at this challenging time of Nigeria history.

He commended the people of his state for standing together in the moment of pain and congratulated Rev. Prof. Datiri for documenting his ideas in four books which will continue to be resourceful for generations to come, describing COCIN President Professor Datiri as an exemplary leader

Like this: Like Loading...