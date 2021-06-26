News

Insecurity has undermined democratic process, says Rep Gbande

The House of Representatives member representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency, Dr. Richard Gbande, yesterday decried the state of insecurity in the country, saying it has greatly undermined the democratic process. Though he agreed that some milestones have been recorded in the process in the areas of communication, Dr. Gbande fumed that the recent killings in parts of the country had grossly made such achievements laughable. Fielding questions from journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the lawmaker said the situation demanded that all hands must be on deck to contain the situation.

He said the blames on the President for inaction were borne out of frustration from Nigerians who are being killed on a daily basis. “He is the father of the nation which explains why everyone looks up to him and like you know, security is the most fundamental objective of governance.”

Gbande advocated for the three tiers of government to be allowed to owe community based security outfit, as a panacea to the intractable herders/ farmers crisis but with a central coordinating unit under the supervision of conventional security agencies. He lamented the continued attacks on farming communities across the country, emphasising that such was not healthy for the economy of the country especially as it regarded food security. Gbande, who also called for the abolition of the Joint Account System, threw his weight behind full autonomy for local governments arguing that such could make the local government system more functional. The lawmaker said the National Assembly has achieved a lot in the area of churning out qualitative laws for the interest of Nigerians and for continued cooperation and understanding from constituents.

