Insecurity: High Chief advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

The Shettima of Okuta Emirate, Mallam AbdulAzeez Arowona, has advocated constitutional responsibilities for traditional rulers in Nigeria towards nipping in the bud the seemingly intractable security challenges facing the country. .

The High Chief, who gave the administration in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while fielding questions from journalists, opined that the Nigerian constitution needs to fully empower the traditional rulers to play active role governance rather than mere ceremonial functions they currently play.

He said: “The situation whereby a local government Chairman is highly recognised and backed by the constitution of the country, and that is someone that will only spend three years, while some of our traditional rulers have spent decades on their respective thrones and still they are not accorded constitutional roles, does not augur well. As a matter of fact, the traditional rulers are the chief custodians of the culture of their people, aside being the closest to the people at the grassroots.”

He added that the traditional rulers are the ones capable of sanitising the country, which they can’t do until they’re fully empowered by the constitution, adding that when this is done, the nation would begin to have headway on measures and means of tackling insecurity in our country.

Reminiscing on several constitutional conferences held in the country where recommendations for constitutional roles for traditional rulers were made, he lamented the non-implementation of such recommendations.

