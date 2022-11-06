News

Insecurity: High Chief advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Shettima of Okuta Emirate, Mallam AbdulAzeez Arowona, has advocated constitutional responsibilities for traditional rulers in Nigeria towards nipping in the bud the seemingly intractable security challenges facing the country. .

The High Chief, who gave the administration in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while fielding questions from journalists, opined that the Nigerian constitution needs to fully empower the traditional rulers to play active role governance rather than mere ceremonial functions they currently play.

He said: “The situation whereby a local government Chairman is highly recognised and backed by the constitution of the country, and that is someone that will only spend three years, while some of our traditional rulers have spent decades on their respective thrones and still they are not accorded constitutional roles, does not augur well. As a matter of fact, the traditional rulers are the chief custodians of the culture of their people, aside being the closest to the people at the grassroots.”

He added that the traditional rulers are the ones capable of sanitising the country, which they can’t do until they’re fully empowered by the constitution, adding that when this is done, the nation would begin to have headway on measures and means of tackling insecurity in our country.

Reminiscing on several constitutional conferences held in the country where recommendations for constitutional roles for traditional rulers were made, he lamented the non-implementation of such recommendations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NJC recommends 22 judges for appointment into appellate courts, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for federal and state judiciaries. The council also issued a letter of warning to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over misconduct. The cCouncil made the resolutions under its Chairman, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, […]
News

FCTA decries N29bn ground rent debt

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has decried the refusal of Abuja residents to pay some statutory taxes, stating that about N29 billion is being owed as ground rent. The rent is a special tax levied on plots of land allocated to individuals and corporate entities in the city. The Director of Information and Communication, […]
News

Kalu condemns killing of Dora Akunyili’s husband, Chike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has lamented the passing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Chike Akunyili. Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica