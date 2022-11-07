Insecurity: High chief seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers

The Shettima of Okuta Emirate, Mallam AbdulAzeez Arowona, has advocated constitutional responsibilities for traditional rulers in Nigeria towards checkmating the seemingly intractable security challenges facing the country.

The High Chief, who gave the admonition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while fielding questions from journalist, opined that the Nigerian constitution needs to fully empower traditional rulers to play active roles in governance rather than mere ceremonial functions that they currently play.

He said: “The situation whereby a local government Chairman is highly recognised and backed by the constitution of the country, and that is someone that will only spend three years, while some of our traditional rulers have spent decades on their respective thrones and still they are not accorded constitutional roles, does not augur well.

As a matter of fact, the traditional rulers are the chief custodians of the culture of their people, aside being the closest to the people at the grassroots.”

He added that the traditional rulers are the ones capable of sanitising the country, which they can’t do until they’re fully empowered by the constitution, adding that when this is done, the nation would begin to have headway on measures and means of tackling insecurity in the country.

Reminiscing on several constitutional conferences held in the country where recommendations for constitutional roles for traditional rulers were made, he lamented the non implementation of such recommendations. He said: “There were lots of constitutional conferences that were held in Nigeria, including during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

At that conference, traditional institutions were well represented and cases were made for giving them roles in the constitution. “Unfortunately, the outcomes of these constitutional conferences have not seen the light of the day. It is our expectation that we would be made to know the recommendations in those conferences.

“Until when Nigeria has a fruitful constitutional conference, when the place of traditional rulers is embedded in the constitution, that is when the country will have a way out of the security challenges.”

Arowona, who is also the spokesman of the Emir of Ilorin, also spoke on the upcoming colloquium to be organised by the Nigerian Union of journalists, Kwara State Council.

