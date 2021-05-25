News

Insecurity: History won’t be kind to APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said history will not be kind to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders due the spate of insecurity in the country in the last six years.
PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, restated its earlier allegation that the ruling party is behind the burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in various parts of the country.
“It is despicable that having realised that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy,” the party alleged.
PDP said the violence was to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections, noting that the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.
“The APC has destroyed our nation, opened our dear fatherland to bandits and terrorists, turned our nation into an expansive killing field and a large funeral palour.
“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament,” it added.
PDP called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the burning of INEC offices and secure the commission and other institutions of democracy in the country.

