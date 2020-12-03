Insecurity: How APC frustrated terrorism war

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said terrorism would have been eliminated in Nigeria if leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not frustrated anti-terrorism measures of past PDP government.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC chieftains, as opposition leaders of now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), opposed every efforts of PDP government against terrorism.

“Nigerians can recall how in 2013, APC leaders, then as ACN leaders, declared the proscription of terrorist groups in Nigeria as unconstitutional and even demanded that terrorists be accorded VIP treatment and should be brought to Abuja for negotiation in private jets; a development that sparked public apprehensions of their suspected links with terrorist groups,” the party stated.

It further noted the propaganda war of the defunct ACN leaders, which it added, frustrated government’s effort to procure weapons to fight terrorists.

The party recalled that some of the ACN leaders who now occupy top positions in the present APC government, accused the then Federal government of seeking to use the weapons to kill opposition members.

“The role played by APC leaders to frustrate the purchase of weapon through South Africa connection is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians,” PDP said.

Like this: Like Loading...