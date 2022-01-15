Insecurity: How Boko Haram threatened to eliminate my family –Activist

The activities of Boko-Haram have now shifted to include elimination threats of persons they feel threatens their interest and operations. The Civil Right Activist and Director of Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF), Arome Salifu, raised the alarm over threats received from Boko-Haram yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “A few days ago, I received a call from an unknown number claiming to be Boko-Haram and threatening to eliminate me and members of my family for converting to Christianity” Arome however said he prayed for God to give the insurgents a change of heart. He added: “Since I received these threatening calls from the acclaimed Boko-Haram members, I have been praying for God to change their mind, and hiding for safety for me and my family.” Arome noted that Africa Youth Growth Foundation is an NGO focused primarily on promoting, sanitizing and sensitizing the African people, youths and communities on the need for them to become potent and vibrant instruments of the much desired turnaround in the country.

