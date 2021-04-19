News Top Stories

Insecurity: How Buhari can check banditry, kidnapping, insurgency

Ndubuisi Ugah and Baba Negedu Kaduna Zamfara State

ACF hails Matawalle for exposing operatives assisting bandits

 

Governor Bello Matawalle has explained that the only way President Muhammadu Buhari can address the nation’s security challenges, especially banditry, kidnapping and insurgency is for him to flush out criminal elements within the security forces.

 

He also maintained that no security officer was high and above the law, warning that anybody caught undermining the nation’s unity will be made to face the wrath of the law.

 

Similarly, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, commended Matawalle for courageously exposing security personnel, who undermine the peace and security of Zamfara State.

 

However, Metawalle, while speaking in Gusau, had ordered the suspension of the district head of Badarawa in Shinkafi Emirate Council, Surajo Namakkah, for conferring the traditional title of Durumbu on a military officer arrested for allegedly selling ammunition to bandits in the state. New Telegraph learnt that the district head was suspended indefinitely by the governor.

 

Speaking through a statement issued in Gusau by the governor’s spokesman, Yusuf Idris, Metawalle said the government would not tolerate anything capable of destroying Zamfara’s hardearned peace. He said: “The nation will not defeat the criminals with such bad eggs within the security architecture.” Matawalle pledged to ensure that anybody found wanting in anyway will be dealt with accordingly.

 

The governor expressed sadness over, “the involvement of some irresponsible security personnel in banditry,” saying it would sabotage ongoing operations and make it impossible to  end banditry in the country.

 

The governor also warned that traditional rulers must seek approval before conferring titles to avoid unnecessarily embarrassing the government and the traditional institution. According to him, the military officer was arrested for supplying ammunition to “one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, Shinkafi Emirate,” and collecting “advance payment of N100,000 from bandits”.

 

The governor commended security agencies for arresting “one Dr. Kamarawa,” who was in possession of four sets of military camouflage and army identification cards. Meanwhile, ACF in its commendation statement also said it, “wishes to again congratulate the Zamfara State government for exposing the security men who are assisting bandits in the state.

 

“We are happy that the State Governor Bello Matawalle has authorised the exposure of yet another round of soldiers who have been supplying arms and ammunition to bandits.” ACF said: “These criminals have used these arms to make sure that the law abiding people of Zamfara and Nigeria know no peace. We have, in the past, told the governor to go ahead and expose those involved in these conspiratorial acts and let the heavens fal

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

