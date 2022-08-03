Insecurity: How NASS Minority Caucus threatened Buhari

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the state of insecurity in Nigeria has compelled the Minority Caucus of opposition political parties in the National Assembly to give President Muhammadu Buhari six weeks ultimatum to address the situation or face impeachment

The spate of insecurity in the country has taken a terrifying dimension. Killings and kidnapping have become the order of the day across the length and breadth of Nigeria, with economic activities terribly affected as Nigerians live in fear and travel sparingly to avoid being entrapped in act of terrorism.

The National Assembly has raised motions and passed resolutions uncountable times on the menace of terrorists in the country, with a call on the executive to be more forthcoming in dealing with the problem. The Senate and the House of Representatives have made innumerable calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to be more proactive and decisive in dealing with the issue of security but to no positive result. Recently, the Kuje Correctional Centre, in the nation’s capital, Abuja, was attacked by terrorists and over 800 hundred inmates escaped.

As that was not enough, personnel of the Brigade of Guards, the highest security guards working in the Presidential Villa, were also ambushed and killed by terrorists at the Bwari Area Council, Abuja, last week. The worsening security situation in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in particular, has no doubt caused panic the polity, especially among Abuja residents, with the National Assembly members seriously worried that the security agencies are not able to curtail the vices just as many Nigerians accuse President Buhari of abandoning the people to their fate. Consequently, senators from different political parties, on Wednesday last week, gave President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to end terrorism in Nigeria or face impeachment by the National Assembly.

To show the seriousness of their threat, the aggrieved lawmakers, who were however more of opposition members, stormed out of the plenary session when the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, refused to allow a motion to be raised on the floor for discussion during the session as earlier agreed at a closed door session that lasted for two hours.

The protesting members of the upper legislative Assembly cut across the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP). Apart from members of the PDP who participated in the walk-out, other senators like Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South), Ibrahim Shekarau (NNPP, Kano Central), Francis Onyewuchi (LP, Imo East), and Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi North), later gathered at the Senate Press Centre to disclose what transpired at the closed door session. The President of the Senate, after the closed door session, announced that issues relating to smooth running of the Senate and unity in Nigeria were deliberated upon and thereafter, instructed the Leader of the Senate to proceed with items listed on the Order Paper for the day’s legislative business.

Agitated by the action of Lawan, the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, who led the protest, raised a point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to the earlier resolve of the chamber during its executive session, to give Buhari ultimatum on the state of insecurity in the country or face impeachment. However, the President of the Senate ruled him out of order, claiming that the matter had been overtaken by event, saying that the issue was not raised when opportunity was given for points of order to be raised at the session. “Mr. President, I raised this point of order to bring to the front burner, issues deliberated upon at the closed door session.

Resolution made by all Senators at the closed door session which lasted for two hours, was to further deliberate on it in plenary and arrive at resolution to give President Muhammadu Buhari ultimatum on urgent to stop the worsening security situation or face impeachment,” Aduda said.

However, the President of the Senate quickly interrupted him by saying, “your point of order falls flat on its face since you didn’t discuss it with me.” To worsen the anger of the opposition lawmakers, Lawan immediately instructed the Leader of the Senate to further proceed to read out other legislative items on the Order paper, thereby provoking rage among the opposition lawmakers and a few bold members of the ruling party, who immediately staged a walk-out to protest the development. Addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, after they stormed out of the Chamber, the Politicians expressed concerns that in spite of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the country, President Buhari had been adamant towards tackling the menace just as they accused the President of the Senate of working against Nigerians by preventing them from moving against Buhari.

Aduda, who addressed journalists on behalf of the protesting parliamentarians said: “We went through a closed session to discuss issues as they relate to security in this country, especially the happenings in Abuja and happenings all over the country. “We agreed that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens, and for us the Minority Caucus in the Senate, we took into cognisance the fact that the Senate had at various levels, at various times, convened various security meetings, where issues were discussed and we did recommend to government various steps and measures aimed at curbing these issues on insecurity.

“We realised that even Abuja that we are in is no longer safe. At the closed session, we agreed that we will give the President an ultimatum, and that if he did not comply with it, we move immediately to give an impeachment notice. This is what we agreed at in the closed session. So, when we came out of the closed door session, we expected that the Senate President will brief the public on the issue that happened. “However, that did not happen. So, we have come here in protest to brief you and to let you know that we are with Nigerians in this struggle.

We are worried that nowhere is safe in Nigeria and as such, we have walked out of the chamber in protest that the security situation is deteriorating and that urgent steps need to be completely taken to ensure that these issues are curbed immediately.”

When asked how soon they would formalise the impeachment notice, Aduda said: “We have given six weeks’ notice within which this security issue should be resolved and all our resolutions should also be implemented. We had passed so many resolutions and we have given all the support, all the enablement, we have given all the appropriations that they need.” While the protesting senators were storming out of the chamber, they sang “all we are saying, Buhari must go; all we are saying, Lawan must go.”

In a related development, 24 hours after the senators carried out their protest, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives also expressed solidarity with their counterparts in the Red Chamber on the threat to serve President Buhari an impeachment notice at the expiration of six weeks ultimatum earlier given to him to address the insecurity. The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, expressed the support of the caucus, while briefing newsmen after an enlarged meeting with the PDP Senate Caucus, led by Senator Aduda.

He noted that the House Minority Caucus was on the same page with the Senate on the issue of insecurity bedeviling the country under the APC-led Federal Government. His words: “The seat of power is no longer safe and we cannot continue to fold our arms till things get worse. Recently, Kuje Prison was attacked and as if that was not enough, the Minister of Education directed that all students should vacate their campuses. Similarly, the FCT has also directed that schools in the Territory should hurriedly close because of insecurity. Therefore, Abuja is no longer safe and things are stand still.”

He noted that on many occasions, the National Assembly had drawn the attention of President Buhari to the insecurity in the land, regretting that nothing concrete had been done to address it. The Nigerian Constitution 2010 (as ammended) stipulates the processes and procedures on what it entails to impeach a president. Therefore, the removal of the President according to the constitution must follow a laid down procedure.

Section 143 of the Constitution reads:“The President or Vice-President may be removed from office in accordance with the provisions of this section, whenever a notice of any allegation in writing signed by not less than onethird of the members of the National Assembly is presented to the President of the Senate, stating that the holder of the office of President or Vice-President is guilty of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office, detailed particulars of which shall be specified.

The section further states: “The President of the Senate shall within seven days of the receipt of the notice cause a copy thereof to be served on the holder of the office and on each member of the National Assembly, and shall also cause any statement made in reply to the allegation by the holder of the office to be served on each member of the National Assembly.

“Within fourteen days of the presentation of the notice to the President of the Senate (whether or not any statement was made by the holder of the office in reply to the allegation contained in the notice) each House of the National Assembly shall resolve by motion without any debate whether or not the allegation shall be investigated. “A motion of the National Assembly that the allegation be investigated shall not be declared as having been passed, unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of all the members of each House of the National Assembly. Within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions, the Chief Justice of Nigeria shall at the request of the President of the Senate appoint a Panel of seven persons who in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political party, to investigate the allegation as provide in this section.

“The holder of an office whose conduct is being investigated under this section shall have the right to defend himself in person and be represented before the Panel by legal practitioners of his own choice. A panel appointed under this section shall have such powers and exercise its functions in accordance with such procedure as may be prescribed by the National Assembly; and within three months of its appointment report its findings to each House of the National Assembly.

“Where the Panel reports to each House of the National Assembly that the allegation has not been proved, no further proceedings shall be taken in respect of the matter. Where the report of the Panel is that the allegation against the holder of the office has been proved, then within fourteen days of the receipt of the report at the House the National Assembly shall consider the report, and if by a resolution of each House of the National Assembly supported by not less than two-thirds majority of all its members, the report of the Panel is adopted, then the holder of the office shall stand removed from office as from the date of the adoption of the report.

“No proceedings or determination of the Panel or of the National Assembly or any matter relating thereto shall be entertained or questioned in any court. In this section -“gross misconduct” means a grave violation or breach of the provisions of this Constitution or a misconduct of such nature as amounts in the opinion of the National Assembly to gross misconduct.” Given this cumbersome process, it is left to be seen how the Minority Caucus of the National Assembly intends going with its threat by the time its ultimatum elapses.

