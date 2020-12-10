Insecurity: How Reps got Buhari to address National Assembly

The House of Representatives, penultimate Tuesday, invited President Muhammadu Buhari to address its members on rising insecurity in the nation. PHILIP NYAM reports on how the decision was taken

In some climes, especially developed democracies, leaders often speak to their people using the instrument of state of the nation address. In Nigeria, since the return of democracy in 1999, the National Assembly has made frantic but unsuccessful attempts to enact a legislation that would make it compulsory for presidents to address the nation at specific periods.

As a result of this, the nation’s presidents are only seen once in a year at the National Assembly, when they present the annual appropriation bill to a joint session of the parliament. Although some past presidents were invited to address the legislators by the previous assemblies, none honoured such invitation.

It was against this backdrop that the 9th National Assembly will make history today as President Muhammadu Buhari becomes the first Nigerian leader in the current democratic dispensation to honour an invitation to address the nation through their representatives.

The President’s appearance before a joint session of the National Assembly is however, a product of a motion sponsored by members of the House of Representatives from Borno State, who, out of concern over continuous killing of their constituents and other Nigerians in the North-East, decided to cry out to their colleagues for possible reprieve. The resolution was arrived at after a rowdy session that saw the lawmakers divided among themselves.

The motion

The motion, titled: “Urgent need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State,” was sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi, representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State. Other members who co-sponsored the motion include the Majority Whip, Mohammed Monguno, Zainab Gimba, Muktar Betara, Mallam Bukar Gana, Haruna Mshelia, Ahmadu Usman Jaha, Ibrahim Mohammed Bukar, Usman Zannah and Abdulkadir Rahis.

Debate on the motion was characterised by a high display of emotions and empathy by the lawmakers hence the noisy session that forced Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to call for an executive session to calm frayed nerves. Leading debate on the motion, Satomi said he was pained that more than 43 people were killed in an “insane” and barbaric attack on rice farmers on Saturday November 28. He added that he was troubled that the attackers tied up labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats. According to him, some of the victims were labourers from other states of the federation, who had travelled to work on the rice farm.

His words: “We are worried that the exact number of people killed in the incident is not yet known as over 44 dead bodies were recovered and buried; all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries and many more residents are reported missing; At the funeral of the victims on Sunday 29th November, the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, statted that our people are in a very difficult situation, they are in two different extreme conditions: in one side, if they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation; on the other, if they go out to their farms, the risk getting killed by the insurgents.

“We are more worried by the inability of the military and security forces in averting the continued wanton killings by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and terrorists in the North-East as well as across the country.

“We are aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the senseless killing of several hard-working farmers by terrorists as the entire country is hurt by the dastard act but there is an urgent need for the President and Commander of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reorganise the security architecture of the country to end insurgency in the North-East as well as banditry and all acts of terrorism across the nation.”

While expressing deep grief over the waste of human life, Satomi also expressed worry over the state of the individuals still missing and called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the security sector nationwide.

Quoting the Borno State governor, Prof. Zulum, Satomi stated that the people of Borno State are caught in between two extremes: if they stay home, hunger could end their existence, and if they go to their farms, they could be killed by insurgents. He, therefore, urged the House to set up a committee to commiserate with the governor and people of Borno State over the tragedy even as he wondered why all the resolutions of the House on insecurity has not yielded the expected result from the security agencies.

An amendment Deputy Minority

Leader of the House, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, in contributing to the motion, proposed an amendment to the prayers of the motion to include that the House committees on Army and Defence should ascertain the state of the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) on the preparedness of the organisation to manufacture arms and ammunition for the Nigerian Army and investigate and ascertain the state of the arms that should have been imported long ago.

Intervention

One of the co-sponsors of the motion, Hon. Ahmadu Jaha, through a point of order, disagreed with Satomi. Citing Order 6, Rule 1 of the House standing orders and rules, Jaha informed that the original motion to which he and his colleagues endorsed had among the prayers, to invite the President to appear before the House and explain the true state of security in the country, particularly in the North-East. He, therefore, proposed an amendment that the House do invite President Buhari. “My amendment is that Mr. President should be invited to come and explain the security situation in the country, especially in the North-East,” he said. Jaha’s amendment was overwhelmingly endorsed by the members.

Speaker’s counsel

Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila, while responding to Jaha’s submission, called for understanding as accourding to him, the channel of explaining security issues is confidential. The speaker also explained that the prayer for the motion on the need to declare a state of emergency on security issues should suffice for the yearnings of all parties and ensure all far-reaching measures are achieved. He said: “You can’t summon the President. It will be exposing the Nigerian Army’s plan to the Boko Haram insurgents. It will be counterproductive.” Gbajabiamila’s intervention was, however, rebuffed by the lawmakers who protested vehemently shouting “no, no, no.”

House Leader’s appeal

The House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) attempted to calm down frayed nerves by pleading with his colleagues to drop the plan to invite the President because it won’t be advisable to discuss the nation’s security in the open because of its sensitivity. His plea was also rejected.

The executive session

Following the insistence of members, Gbajabiamila called for an executive session. “Honourable colleagues, I’m a little bit disappointed with a lot of these ‘no, no.” This is not the spirit with which we started this 9th Assembly. We will go into executive session and resolve this,” he said.

The altercation

Before then, the lawmakers from Borno State had berated the chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, Hon. Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for dismissing the calls to summon President Buhari over the country’s insecurity.

The lawmaker shouted Koko down and insisted that the President must be invited to appear before the chamber. T he resolution After the executive session that lasted for about 20 minutes, the lawmakers reconvened and Speaker Gbajabiamila called on Hon. Jaha to move the motion for the invitation of the President.

While many had expected that the president will honour the invitation, there is no doubt that the level of insecurity in the country has become a source of worry not just to the lawmakers but majority of Nigerians. This, perhaps, explains the belief that the President’s acceptance, not only to address members of the House of Representatives, but a joint session of the National Assembly will further strengthen the relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Like this: Like Loading...