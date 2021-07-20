Insecurity: Human lives mean nothing again in Nigeria- Anglican cleric

Nigeria has been described as a nation that can effortlessly afford to waste human lives as well as a country that does not give value to lives.

Venerable Sunday Sanni, the Arch Deacon of Itaogbolu Archdeaconry, Ondo State, stated this during the burial service of the slain ace broadcast journalist and Public Relations Officer of Elizade University, Olubunmi Afuye, who was killed during a robbery operation last week Thursday in the state.

Afuye was killed by armed robbers who robbed a branch of a bank in Ilara-Mokin, after he unknowingly drove into the operation.

During the burial service held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Akure, Sanni lamented that people had continued to die needlessly across the country, stressing that life had become cheap in Nigeria.

