Insecurity: Hunters kill 20 bandits in Niger State

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Hunters recruited by the Niger State government last week repelled and killed not less than 20 suspected bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

 

A statement by the Concerned Shiroro Youths made available to Journalists on Saturday confirmed the incident, saying the local hunters also recovered several herds of cattle rustled by the bandits.

 

T he incident came on the heels of the restoration of armed security operatives to Bassa, Gurmana and Kukoki areas of the local government area.

 

In the statement, jointly signed by Abubakar Yussuf Kokki and Bello Ibrahim, Co- Conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths, said: “the group commends the uncommon bravery and gallantry exhibited by the combined team of hunters and local vigilantes during head-on confrontation with criminals at around Gurmana forest on Tuesday night which resulted in many casualties including deaths on the part of the criminals.”

 

According to the Co-Conveners, “the bandits had successfully rustled herds of cattle around Gurmana axis of Shiroro Local Government, but luck ran out for them and thereafter, they met their waterloo resulting in the criminals being neutralised during the fierce gun battle

