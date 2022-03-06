Insecurity: IDPs take over Shiroro Hydro Power Station

…management raises alarm over invasion, threat

Thousands of victims attacked and displaced by bandits from Galadima-Kogo and other communities have taken over parts of the Shiroro Hydro-Electric Power Station located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It should be noted that the power station is a critical national asset that supplies electricity to the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and the entire 19 northern states.

New Telegraph learnt over the weekend that thousands of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) which include women, children and men attacked by bandits are currently taking shelter at Government Day Secondary School Shiroro and Government Day Secondary School Zumba.

New Telegraph observed that the schools’ facilities where the IDPs are currently taking refuge are situated within the premises of the 600-megawatt installed capacity of the Shiroro Hydro-Electric Power Station.

Speaking to New Telegraph, Northern Zonal Organising Secretary, Generation and Transmission, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEES), Comrade Eyurentosanren Godwin said: “The IDPs who have been using these facilities as their camps for the past one month constitute threats to the power station because they are yet to be profiled by the state government.”

He added that: “Aside from the threats they constitute to the dam, they are also disrupting teaching and learning activities of students of the secondary schools because they are currently using the classrooms as their camps.

“There is the need for urgent intervention from the government to come to the aid of these IDPs by providing them with camps so as to enable them return to their communities.”

However, one of the victims, Mallam Aliyu Bala, from Galadima-Kogo, said they have been running from one community to the other because of bandits’ attacks that have claimed many lives and destroyed properties.

He added that since their arrival in the school, they have not received support from the government, saying: “My seven brothers and I lost our homes. Bandits burnt them down as well as our food stuffs and animals killed in the attack.

“The only support we have received is from officials of the Shiroro Power Station, such as food and medical assistance.

“No government official has visited us since we came to this place nor have we received any support from anyone since our arrival aside the support we have been getting from officials of the power station”.

