Insecurity: Igbo community in Delta sues for peace

Given the rising insecurity challenges and the call for secession by various sections of the federation, the Igbo Community Association in Ughelli, Delta State yesterday advocated peaceful co-existence among all tribes and geo-political zones of the country. The Igbo community, while making the call during a visit by the members to the newly swornin Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Mr. Godwin Adode, the association also solicited for partnership between the council in the areas of improved security and economic development of the area. Speaking on behalf of the association, its Chairman, Mr. Chuks Okonkwo, noted that no country, state or local government would experience economic growth and meaningful development without peace and cooperation among its various actors. However, while addressing the Igbo community, Adode thanked members of the community for the visit, adding that the Igbo people were very supportive throughout his first term in office

