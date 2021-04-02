Insecurity: Igbo community in Delta sues for peace

Given the rising insecurity challenges and the call for secession by various sections of the federation, the Igbo Community Association in Ughelli, Delta State yesterday advocated peaceful co-existence among all tribes and geo-political zones of the country. The Igbo community, while making the call during a visit by the members to the newly swornin Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Mr. Godwin Adode, the association also solicited for partnership between the council in the areas of improved security and economic development of the area. Speaking on behalf of the association, its Chairman, Mr. Chuks Okonkwo, noted that no country, state or local government would experience economic growth and meaningful development without peace and cooperation among its various actors. However, while addressing the Igbo community, Adode thanked members of the community for the visit, adding that the Igbo people were very supportive throughout his first term in office
Related Articles
Demonstrate patriotism, competence, Atiku tells youth
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Nigerian youth to preach peace and demonstrate patriotism. Atiku at a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration, advised Nigerian youth to avoid nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments. “I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 hospital fire kills four
Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people. The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people, reports The Associated Press. An […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP: Guilt, shame caused Pondei’s collapse at hearing
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by officials. PDP, in a statement by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)